Series of Burlington, Ont. break-and-enters results in charges against 4 people

Four people are facing several charges in connection with a rash of property thefts in Burlington, Ont.

Halton regional police (HRPS) say the break-and-enters were in the west end of the city near Aldershot and items taken included power tools and electronics.

Detectives say the stolen goods were found during a May 4 raid at an address in the area of Plains Road and Waterdown Road.

“Investigators were able to link this group of suspects to previously reported break-ins at both Maplehurst Public School and the Burlington Golf and Country Club along with several other local theft occurrences,” an HRPS spokesperson said in an email.

The accused were identified in Halton police release on Wednesday and all face five charges each including possession of stolen property and and a prohibited weapon.

Two of the suspects also face charges tied to breach of a release order.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.