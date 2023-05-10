Kitchener Rangers have now signed top 3 picks from OHL draft

Send this page to someone via email

With the Rangers Development Camp fast approaching, the Kitchener Rangers have locked up two more draft picks over the past two days.

On Tuesday, the club announced it had signed forward Luca Romano to a standard player deal and on Wednesday, the team said it has reached a deal with Tanner Lam.

On Monday, the team also announced that its top pick and the 10th overall selection, Cameron Reid, had committed to Kitchener.

Romano, the team’s second pick (11th overall) in the first round of this year’s OHL entry draft, is a 5-foot-11, 168-pound right-shot forward who will wear number 86 for Kitchener.

The Toronto native spent last season playing for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens, where he had 15 goals and 31 assists in 36 games.

“It’s very special to officially sign with Kitchener,” Romano stated. “I’ve dreamed of this my whole life. I’m ready to get started and meet more of the Rangers staff and teammates at camp this weekend.”

Kitchener selected Lam with the 41st pick in the second round of the OHL draft.

Lam played for the Halton Hurricanes of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association – South Central Triple A Hockey League last season, where he led the league in scoring (38 goals) and total points (71) in 35 games.

“I’m completely honoured. Being drafted is one thing, but signing with the Rangers is another. I cannot wait to get started,” Lam said.

“Everything is so precise and professional in Kitchener. I’m honoured to be part of this organization.”

Lam, who will wear number 37 for the Rangers, will be among 36 players at the development camp, which kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday at the Aud.

There are a number of events open to the public for viewing, including scrimmages on Saturday and Sunday.