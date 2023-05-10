UPDATED: Previously reported missing London, Ont. man found safe

A senior previously reported missing has been located and is safe, according to London police.
Police reported shortly after 4 p.m. that the senior had been found after being declared missing at 12:30 p.m.
The public had been advised to expect a heavy presence of officers in the area west of Adelaide Street around Kipps Lane while they searched for the missing 76-year-old man.
Along with officers searching the area, a remotely piloted aircraft system (drone) was utilized in the search.
