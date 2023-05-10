UPDATED: Previously reported missing London, Ont. man found safe

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A senior previously reported missing has been located and is safe, according to London police.

Police reported shortly after 4 p.m. that the senior had been found after being declared missing at 12:30 p.m.

The public had been advised to expect a heavy presence of officers in the area west of Adelaide Street around Kipps Lane while they searched for the missing 76-year-old man.

Along with officers searching the area, a remotely piloted aircraft system (drone) was utilized in the search.