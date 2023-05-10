City commits more money aimed at improving downtown Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton announced millions more in funding that it hopes will help improve vibrancy downtown at a news conference Wednesday.

A combined $6.5 million from two grants will be made available to “support projects that increase vibrancy and improve downtown safety by attracting people to live, work, play and visit the heart of our city,” the city said.

“We are deeply committed to our downtown and we all know that downtowns are struggling – not just in Edmonton, through North America – there are a lot of challenges related to safety, related to disorder and mental health and lack of housing,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

Events, activities and festivals happening downtown this year can apply for the Meet Me Downtown grant: $1.5 million in funding for projects that will “immediately increase the number of people visiting downtown.”

“We have more interest and more events and festivals planned than we did pre-pandemic,” said Tom Girvan, director of downtown vibrancy for the city.

“I see a lot of potential for bringing more festivals to downtown, we have such a rich multicultural scene in our city, we have such a rich Indigenous cultural scene in our city, and we can attract those organizations to bring more festivals to the downtown.”

Sohi brought up Cariwest, a Caribbean cultural festival he said brought 60,000 people downtown.

“They transformed Churchill Square into a Caribbean village,” he said.

The remaining $5 million is for long-term, strategic projects that will increase the number of people living downtown, develop local tourism opportunities, promote downtown businesses and activate economic vibrancy, according to the city.

But the action that will really help downtown thrive, according to Girvan? Go spend your time and money there.

“Most importantly, I really want you to invite everyone – your family and friends – to meet you downtown,” he said.

“Whether it’s a cup of coffee, whether it’s a lunch, whether it’s a walk in the park.”

To encourage that, the city is introducing a new mascot named Marvin. Residents can expect to see Marvin and his mates popping up around town, encouraging them to check out downtown, Girvan said.

“He’s a fun-loving emoji who will be the face of the campaign, and his mates will explore the sights and sounds of Edmonton’s downtown,” he said.

Girvan said the city will keep track of how many more people visit downtown in order to determine the success of the grants and marketing campaign.

Catherine Crowston, the executive director and chief curator of the Art Gallery of Alberta, said the artistic institutions located downtown struggled after months on end of closures during the pandemic.

“The past few years have added complexity to all of us working and living and spending time downtown,” she said.

Crowston said she is confident the funding will help bring more people downtown – and hopefully, to the arts district.

“We are hoping that this will catalyze a lot of growth and interest and activity in downtown and by extension in the arts district,” said Crowston.