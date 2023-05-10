Menu

Canada

City commits more money aimed at improving downtown Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 10, 2023 2:53 pm
Rembrandt remains! Art Gallery of Alberta secures post-COVID extension on work by renowned Dutch painter
The Art Gallery of Alberta is reopening its doors this week, including on an exhibition by the famous painter Rembrandt, which was open for less than a week before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. AGA executive director Catherine Crowston shares details on securing the extension, and what reopening will look like. – Jun 2, 2020
The City of Edmonton announced millions more in funding that it hopes will help improve vibrancy downtown at a news conference Wednesday.

A combined $6.5 million from two grants will be made available to “support projects that increase vibrancy and improve downtown safety by attracting people to live, work, play and visit the heart of our city,” the city said.

“We are deeply committed to our downtown and we all know that downtowns are struggling – not just in Edmonton, through North America – there are a lot of challenges related to safety, related to disorder and mental health and lack of housing,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

Are efforts made to make Edmonton safer working?

Events, activities and festivals happening downtown this year can apply for the Meet Me Downtown grant: $1.5 million in funding for projects that will “immediately increase the number of people visiting downtown.”

“We have more interest and more events and festivals planned than we did pre-pandemic,” said Tom Girvan, director of downtown vibrancy for the city.

“I see a lot of potential for bringing more festivals to downtown, we have such a rich multicultural scene in our city, we have such a rich Indigenous cultural scene in our city, and we can attract those organizations to bring more festivals to the downtown.”

Sohi brought up Cariwest, a Caribbean cultural festival he said brought 60,000 people downtown.

“They transformed Churchill Square into a Caribbean village,” he said.

Oilers playoffs draw crowds to downtown Edmonton, helping to revitalize the city's nightlife

The remaining $5 million is for long-term, strategic projects that will increase the number of people living downtown, develop local tourism opportunities, promote downtown businesses and activate economic vibrancy, according to the city.

But the action that will really help downtown thrive, according to Girvan? Go spend your time and money there.

“Most importantly, I really want you to invite everyone – your family and friends – to meet you downtown,” he said.

“Whether it’s a cup of coffee, whether it’s a lunch, whether it’s a walk in the park.”

To encourage that, the city is introducing a new mascot named Marvin. Residents can expect to see Marvin and his mates popping up around town, encouraging them to check out downtown, Girvan said.

“He’s a fun-loving emoji who will be the face of the campaign, and his mates will explore the sights and sounds of Edmonton’s downtown,” he said.

Girvan said the city will keep track of how many more people visit downtown in order to determine the success of the grants and marketing campaign.

New incentives offered to attract business to downtown Edmonton

Catherine Crowston, the executive director and chief curator of the Art Gallery of Alberta, said the artistic institutions located downtown struggled after months on end of closures during the pandemic.

“The past few years have added complexity to all of us working and living and spending time downtown,” she said.

Crowston said she is confident the funding will help bring more people downtown – and hopefully, to the arts district.

“We are hoping that this will catalyze a lot of growth and interest and activity in downtown and by extension in the arts district,” said Crowston.

City of EdmontonDowntown EdmontonAmarjeet SohiEdmonton eventsEdmonton downtownArt Gallery of AlbertaDowntown Edmonton eventsdowntown edmonton festivalsdowntown edmonton vibrancy
