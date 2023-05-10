Menu

Canada

Study looks at effects of lost fishing gear off southwestern Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2023 2:27 pm
A new study documents the economic and environmental effects of lost fishing gear in the rich fishing grounds off southwestern Nova Scotia.

Scientists from Dalhousie University took part in the project that saw fishing captains drag grapples on the sea floor in an attempt to haul up lost equipment known as ghost gear.

The project, which ran from 2019 to 2021, recovered tonnes of lost traps, ropes, hooks, cables and other fishing-related equipment, estimated to cost the local industry $240,000 per year.

Tony Walker, of Dalhousie’s school for resource and environmental studies, says the study published today in Marine Pollution Bulletin shows problems caused by ghost gear are pervasive.

Walker says researchers documented 25 different marine species caught in the lost traps, including 652 individual lobsters, 82 per cent of which were market size.

Fifty-seven fish were also found, with 42 of them belonging to species at risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023.

Nova ScotiaEnvironmentFishingOceanGhost Gearocean litterfishing wastenova scotia ghost gear
© 2023 The Canadian Press

