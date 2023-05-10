Menu

Fire

Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County now 65% contained: DNRR

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 2:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire in Digby County, N.S., no longer spreading: DNRR'
Wildfire in Digby County, N.S., no longer spreading: DNRR
Officials with the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables say an 80-hectare fire burning in Hassett is no longer spreading. Dozens of firefighters remained at the scene Tuesday to get it under control.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County is now mostly contained, according to the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

In a statement, department spokesperson Patricia Jreige said as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was being held at an estimated 111 hectares, with 65 per cent of the fire contained.

“Being held means it is not spreading but also not yet under control,” said Jreige.

She said 31 DNRR staff, 22 volunteer firefighters and one helicopter are on scene.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables says the fire in Hassett, N.S., is now mostly contained. View image in full screen
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables says the fire in Hassett, N.S., is now mostly contained. Twitter/DNRR

The fire in Hassett, near Weymouth, was around six to eight hectares in size as of Monday evening, but had grown to 80 hectares by Tuesday morning.

An update from the province on Tuesday evening indicated it had grown to 111 hectares, though DNRR stressed the change in numbers did not mean the fire has spread — rather, staff were able to walk around the perimeter and define the size more precisely.

Jreige said the department strongly encourages residents to check and follow the daily burn restrictions.

“Nova Scotians can do their part to prevent wildfire by being mindful around their homes and structures on their properties, ensuring enough clearance to reduce the risk of fire spread from forest to home,” she said.

“Some tips for safe burning include proper placement of fires, burning on days with no wind, supervising fires at all times, and ensuring the fire is cold to touch and out prior to leaving.”

Nova ScotiaFireWildfireForest FireDigby CountyNova Scotia wildfiredigby county wildfirehassett fire
