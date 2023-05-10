Menu

Crime

Police investigating after Markham home shot at with ‘multiple rounds’

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 1:55 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Monday at 4:20 a.m., officers received a report that shots had been fired near an address on Settlement Park Avenue.

“Officers checked the area, but there were no obvious signs of a firearm having been discharged at the time,” police said in a news release.

According to police, at 9 a.m. officers were called to a different address on Settlement Park Avenue, by someone who had found bullet holes in their house.

“Attending officers observed that the exterior of the house had been stuck with multiple rounds and found spent casings nearby,” police said.

Officers said no injuries were reported.

According to police, the shooting appears to have been targeted at one house.

No suspect information was released, and officers said the motive is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

