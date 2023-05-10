Southern Manitoba campgrounds open for 2023 season

Send this page to someone via email

Several campgrounds in southern Manitoba are set to open this weekend, officially kicking off the 2023 season, Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced Wednesday.

“With the slow start to spring this year, many Manitobans might be more eager than usual to get outside and enjoy our beautiful provincial parks,” said Nesbitt.

“Manitoba Parks staff can’t wait to welcome everyone for the 2023 season and the Manitoba government hopes everyone has the chance to visit their favourite parks and explore somewhere new.”

Some campgrounds remain closed due to flood-related repairs, including Otter Falls Campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Tulabi Falls walk-in backcountry sites in Nopiming Provincial Park and the Birch Point Provincial Park Campground.

All other provincial park campgrounds will open for the May long weekend.

Manitobans can make a reservation for campsites, cabins, yurts and group-use areas by using the recently-launched Parks Reservation Service online.

Story continues below advertisement