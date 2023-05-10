Fort Calgary reopens after 4-month closure

Send this page to someone via email

The interpretive centre at Fort Calgary will reopen for the first time on Wednesday since closing its doors in January due to severe water damage caused by roofing issues.

In spring 2022 there were several short-term closures due to the serious leaks. Plans to replace the roof in summer 2022 were delayed and the re-roofing project commenced in early 2023.

Due to unforeseen building issues, Fort Calgary is closed on Saturday, January 21. We are working to resolve the issue and reopen as soon as possible. For updates, check https://t.co/vgFmpJC0XR. pic.twitter.com/IXNDunHqn7 — Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary) January 21, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Fort Calgary’s new president Jennifer Thomson says major damage to an electrical panel left the centre without power and walls inside the facility were streaked and stained. Thompson said a large portion of the ceiling was severely damaged and discoloured or had fallen completely.

“I began my role here under unique circumstances,” Thomson said.

The repairs to the roof were finished at the end of March and attention was then directed to interior repairs such as flooring, a fresh coat of paint and a new pop-up store.

The before and after of our floors😍Just a few more final touches and we'll be ready for reopening this Wednesday, May 10! Reminder that admission will be pay what you can opening week, May 10 – 14! Check out our reopening story: https://t.co/Qbj9eDsmhZ pic.twitter.com/2cn3yhGi9z — Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary) May 7, 2023

“We were in crisis mode for quite a while, and it’s been challenging for the team,” Thomson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Although Fort Calgary continued to run school programs, public tours and talks out of the barracks during the closure, the loss of admission revenues greatly impacted Fort Calgary’s budget.

The big day is finally here! Fort Calgary is OPEN🎉! It’s been a long journey with many unexpected challenges, but our amazing team came through and we are back better than ever! These repairs have been tough on us! To support us, consider donating: https://t.co/3y9IaKefuD pic.twitter.com/wPJiws6BEx — Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary) May 10, 2023

“Now that we’re through it though, it feels a bit symbolic — we have restored investment in the building, and we are excited to open for our busiest season with a lot of energy and new ideas,” Thomson said.

Moving forward, Fort Calgary will unveil three new exhibits and the organization is now asking for aid from the community. Donations can be made online.