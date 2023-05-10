Menu

Canada

Fort Calgary reopens after 4-month closure

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 1:25 pm
Fort Calgary View image in full screen
Interior damage at Fort Calgary after a severe leak in the roof. Fort Calgary/Handout
The interpretive centre at Fort Calgary will reopen for the first time on Wednesday since closing its doors in January due to severe water damage caused by roofing issues.

In spring 2022 there were several short-term closures due to the serious leaks. Plans to replace the roof in summer 2022 were delayed and the re-roofing project commenced in early 2023.

Fort Calgary’s new president Jennifer Thomson says major damage to an electrical panel left the centre without power and walls inside the facility were streaked and stained. Thompson said a large portion of the ceiling was severely damaged and discoloured or had fallen completely.

“I began my role here under unique circumstances,” Thomson said.

The repairs to the roof were finished at the end of March and attention was then directed to interior repairs such as flooring, a fresh coat of paint and a new pop-up store.

“We were in crisis mode for quite a while, and it’s been challenging for the team,” Thomson said.

Although Fort Calgary continued to run school programs, public tours and talks out of the barracks during the closure, the loss of admission revenues greatly impacted Fort Calgary’s budget.

“Now that we’re through it though, it feels a bit symbolic — we have restored investment in the building, and we are excited to open for our busiest season with a lot of energy and new ideas,” Thomson said.

Moving forward, Fort Calgary will unveil three new exhibits and the organization is now asking for aid from the community. Donations can be made online.

DonationMuseumRepairRoofWater DamageFort CalgaryInterpretive CentreJennifer Thomson
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

