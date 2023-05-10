Man found guilty of dangerous driving, leaving scene of Brampton crash where newlywed died

Send this page to someone via email

In a packed courtroom in Brampton on Wednesday morning, more than 50 relatives and friends of Anam Laiq, many wearing white T-shirts with the words #JusticeforAnam and a picture of the Newmarket woman below, waited anxiously for a judge to deliver a verdict in a tragic case that started nearly five years ago.

After a half-hour delay, which the judge said was caused by defence lawyer Gregory Lafontaine being stuck in traffic, Superior Court Justice Irving Andre found Walid Wakeel guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of Laiq and dangerous driving causing the bodily harm of her husband Mandeep “Mander” Virpal, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and bodily harm.

Many of Laiq’s loved ones including her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles wept quietly, relieved that Wakeel was convicted after a judge-alone trial that began last summer, and many delays.

Laiq, a 30-year-old Newmarket woman, had been married just eight days before she was killed and was planning on leaving on her honeymoon the following day.

On Oct. 21, 2018, at 12:25 a.m. Wakeel, who was driving a White Audi, ran a red light at the intersection of Highway 50 and Castlemore Road in Brampton, slamming into a grey Honda Civic being driven by Laiq’s new husband Mandeep “Mander” Virpal. The Honda had a green light.

Laiq, 30, who was in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. Virpal was taken to hospital with serious injuries including two broken legs and a fractured wrist. He required five operations in the months after the collision. Court heard that to this day, Virpal suffers from back pain and can’t stand for long periods of time.

After the crash, court heard that Wakeel, who climbed out of the passenger window of the Audi, spoke to a number of witnesses and urged them not to call police. One witness who testified at trial said he thought she could smell alcohol on his breath. Wakeel was seen making a phone call before a Honda Pilot pulled up. He jumped in the back seat and drove away.

Two-and-a-half days later, Wakeel, 23, of Nobleton, turned himself in to Peel Regional Police.

Khalid Waleed, the accused’s brother who attended the scene and provided a witness statement, telling police that his brother was driving the Audi, fled to Turkey prior to the trial. But the judge allowed the statement in as evidence, after a voir dire.

“I find it as a fact, that the Audi accelerated before the intersection and travelled at a speed of at least 100 km/h,” said Justice Andre noting that it was a 70 km/h zone. “Rather than slowing down his vehicle, he accelerated at a red light. These factors collectively support a conclusion that Mr. Wakeel’s driving was objectively dangerous.”

The judge noted the “impugned driving” occurred after midnight in a commercial area, in a much-travelled area at a major intersection.

Justice Andre said it was clear by Wakeel’s actions that he did not wish to call the police. “The driver repeatedly told a number of witnesses, ‘Don’t call the cops, please don’t call 911.’ There is no evidence that witnesses colluded,” Andre said.

Furthermore, he made a call before a Honda pilot appeared at the scene, he got in the backseat and the vehicle drove off.

“There is undeniable proof Wakeel contacted someone to extricate himself from the scene of the accident,” Andre concluded.

Wakeel who remains out of custody on $20,000 bail will be back in court next week to set a date for sentencing.

