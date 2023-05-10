Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, May 10

Send this page to someone via email

Real Estate YXE, an update from VIDO CEO Dr. Volker Gerdts and rooms + spaces taking over some Bed Bath and Beyond locations.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, May 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Exploring a custom-built home in Real Estate YXE

A custom-built home in the Evergreen neighbourhood features a two-bedroom basement suite.

Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion takes Chantal Wagner on a tour of the home.

Turner also looks at the current market conditions in the city.

3:49 Exploring a custom-built home in Real Estate YXE

VIDO scientists receive vaccine research leadership awards

Scientists at VIDO have received leadership awards of excellence in vaccine research.

VIDO CEO Dr. Volker Gerdts explains what this recognition means and talks about a collaborative effort with the Vaccine Formulation Institute to strengthen pandemic preparedness.

He also provides an update on containment Level 4 capacity in this interview with Chris Carr.

4:17 VIDO scientists receive vaccine research leadership awards

Entrepreneur Doug Putnam launching rooms + spaces retail stores

We now know who will be filling some of the vacant retail space left by Bed Bath and Beyond after the chain announced it would be closing its stores across Canada.

Canadian entrepreneur Doug Putnam is opening a new home store brand called rooms + spaces, including one at Preston Crossing in Saskatoon.

Putnam speaks with Chris Carr on his latest venture, what people can expect with the new retail brand and how the venture fits into a changing retail landscape.

4:14 Entrepreneur Doug Putnam launching room + spaces retail stores

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 10

Warmer days ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, May 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.