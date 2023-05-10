Menu

Canada

Flight from Edmonton experiences ‘minor’ fire at Toronto Pearson Airport

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 11:01 am
An airport employee walks beside a WestJet plane on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International airport in Toronto, Ontario on Friday March 18, 2022. View image in full screen
An airport employee walks beside a WestJet plane on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International airport in Toronto, Ontario on Friday March 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A plane that arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport from Edmonton Tuesday evening experienced a “minor” fire.

A WestJet spokesperson confirmed to Global News that flight WS434 “experienced a minor tail pipe fire after engine shut down upon arrival.”

The spokesperson said the crew followed all standard procedures and was able to “immediately extinguish the flames.”

Emergency crews were also called to the scene but weren’t needed.

“At no point was the safety of our guests or crew at risk and all guests were able to deplane the aircraft normally,” the spokesperson said.

“Our maintenance team has removed the aircraft from service for further inspection.”

Click to play video: 'Toronto Pearson International Airport hopes to avoid peak travel woes with more staffing'
Toronto Pearson International Airport hopes to avoid peak travel woes with more staffing
