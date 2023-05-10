Flight from Edmonton experiences ‘minor’ fire at Toronto Pearson Airport

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A plane that arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport from Edmonton Tuesday evening experienced a “minor” fire.

A WestJet spokesperson confirmed to Global News that flight WS434 “experienced a minor tail pipe fire after engine shut down upon arrival.”

The spokesperson said the crew followed all standard procedures and was able to “immediately extinguish the flames.”

Emergency crews were also called to the scene but weren’t needed.

“At no point was the safety of our guests or crew at risk and all guests were able to deplane the aircraft normally,” the spokesperson said.

“Our maintenance team has removed the aircraft from service for further inspection.”