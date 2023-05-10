Hold and secure lifted at 2 Omemee schools: school board

Send this page to someone via email

Two schools in Omemee, Ont., were under a hold and secure on Wednesday morning for a police investigation.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board said Scott Young Public School on Walnut Street West and Lady Eaton Elementary School on James Street North were both in hold and secure “as a precaution” due to an incident in the area currently being investigated by police.

The school board said the incident involves a “suspicious-looking” individual in the area.

(1/2) @syps_powpack and @LadyEatonES are currently in a hold and secure as a precaution due to a suspicious-looking individual in the area. Police are currently investigating the situation. — TLDSB (@TLDSB) May 10, 2023

The village is under the jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

Around 11:05 a.m., the board announced the hold and secure at both schools was lifted.

“Classes have resumed and the school is operating as usual. Thank you for your patience,” the board stated.

The school board says in a hold and secure procedure, a school’s exterior doors are locked and classroom routines and lessons continue. Students will not be permitted outside and cannot be signed out while a hold and secure is in place. Parents and guardians are not able to pick up their students during a hold and secure.

