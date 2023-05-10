Menu

Crime

Hold and secure lifted at 2 Omemee schools: school board

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 11:15 am
Two schools in Omemee, Ont., were under a brief hold and secure on May 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Two schools in Omemee, Ont., were under a brief hold and secure on May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Two schools in Omemee, Ont., were under a hold and secure on Wednesday morning for a police investigation.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board said Scott Young Public School on Walnut Street West and Lady Eaton Elementary School on James Street North were both in hold and secure “as a precaution” due to an incident in the area currently being investigated by police.

The school board said the incident involves a “suspicious-looking” individual in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The village is under the jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

Around 11:05 a.m., the board announced the hold and secure at both schools was lifted.

“Classes have resumed and the school is operating as usual. Thank you for your patience,” the board stated.

The school board says in a hold and secure procedure, a school’s exterior doors are locked and classroom routines and lessons continue. Students will not be permitted outside and cannot be signed out while a hold and secure is in place. Parents and guardians are not able to pick up their students during a hold and secure.

More to come.

Kawartha LakesCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPOmemeehold and secureTrillium Lakelands District School BoardScott Young Public schoolLady Eaton Elementary SchoolOmemee schools
