Calgary Stampede reveals 57 weird and wacky midway foods for 2023

Dust off your cowboy boots and start steeling your stomach — the Calgary Stampede has just dropped its list of new midway foods for 2023.
The Stampede’s annual list of wacky, weird and wonderful midway treats is 57 items long and features something for even the most discerning of foodies.
Coming to this year’s midway are a lot of new takes on favourite flavours in the form of reworked mini doughnuts, hotdogs and corndogs.
And, of course, it wouldn’t be a true midway experience without some deeply outrageous offerings — think ketchup and mustard ice cream, spicy pickle lemonade and Flamin’ Hot dill pickle cookies.
Whether you tend to gravitate toward the deep-fried morsels, the sweet treats, or you just want to try something
nauseating novel, you’re sure to find it on the Stampede midway.
We’ve broken down this year’s new foods into three categories: Try them, if you dare; A little out there; and Save us some. Scroll to check out this year’s new Stampede foods.
Try them, if you dare
Ketchup and Mustard Ice Cream
Neon Dog
Street Corn Lemonade
Spicy Pickle Lemonade
$100 Dog
Kool-Aid Chicken Burger
Gouda Gator Dog
Flamin’ Hot Popcorn Chicken Poutine
Super Seafood Michelada
Spider Bao
Peanut Butter Pickle Dog
Flamin’ Hot Dill Cookie
A little bit out there
Falafel Perogies
Mini Donut Boba Lemonade
Elkeroni Pizza
Poutine Colossal Onion
Dunkaroos Mini Donuts
Fruit Loop Funnel Cake
Pickleback Dog
Crispy Pig Ear on a Stick
Quesabirria Ramen
Tiramisu Pineapple
Habanero Cherry Ice Cream Taco
Save us some
Cherry Cheesecake Mini Donuts
Extreme Zeus Poutine
Asian Shrimp Chip Nachos
Frosty Pink Lemonade Ice Cream
La Catira Picosa
Masala Tater Stick
Cheesy Korean Corndog
Vasa Pav
Golden Dragon Ice Pop
Tatto
Holy Bao
You can check out the full list of 2023 midway foods here.
The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to July 16.
Comments