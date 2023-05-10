Calgary Stampede reveals 57 weird and wacky midway foods for 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Dust off your cowboy boots and start steeling your stomach — the Calgary Stampede has just dropped its list of new midway foods for 2023.

The Stampede’s annual list of wacky, weird and wonderful midway treats is 57 items long and features something for even the most discerning of foodies.

Coming to this year’s midway are a lot of new takes on favourite flavours in the form of reworked mini doughnuts, hotdogs and corndogs.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a true midway experience without some deeply outrageous offerings — think ketchup and mustard ice cream, spicy pickle lemonade and Flamin’ Hot dill pickle cookies.

Whether you tend to gravitate toward the deep-fried morsels, the sweet treats, or you just want to try something nauseating novel, you’re sure to find it on the Stampede midway.

We’ve broken down this year’s new foods into three categories: Try them, if you dare; A little out there; and Save us some. Scroll to check out this year’s new Stampede foods.

Try them, if you dare

Ketchup and Mustard Ice Cream

These waffle cones are dunked in your favourite condiment, rolled in matching sprinkles and garnished with none other than a fry or pretzel. Calgary Stampede

Neon Dog

Light up the night with a bright blue or bright red hotdog. Calgary Stampede

Street Corn Lemonade

A twist on the most classic carnival drink on the midway. This lemonade is infused with spicy Tajin, corn juice and a hint of lime, garnished with all the street corn fixin’s, from a dab of salt to a pinch of chives. Calgary Stampede

Spicy Pickle Lemonade

The spicy contender to your favourite pickle lemonade on the midway. Infused and garnished with fresh jalapenos. Calgary Stampede

$100 Dog

A 12-inch jalapeno cheddar dog made with aged wagyu & elk meat which has been marinated in a 2010 Lokoya Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon for five days. It is served atop a bed of thinly sliced Bundnerfleisch in a red pepper and sun-dried tomato ciabatta topped with melted cheese, German sauerkraut, onions and banana peppers. Calgary Stampede

Kool-Aid Chicken Burger

Juicy, tasty chicken goodness with a sweet cherry red glaze. Calgary Stampede

Gouda Gator Dog

A 10-inch hot dog made with alligator trim and gouda cheese. Calgary Stampede

Flamin’ Hot Popcorn Chicken Poutine

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Nashville-style hot sauce are added to popcorn chicken poutine to give it a fiery kick. Calgary Stampede

Super Seafood Michelada

This refreshing summer dish is inspired by a famous Mexican cocktail, it has all the original spice, sauces and tangy taste and contains shrimp, octopus, squid, fruit, cucumber, orange soda and Clamato. Calgary Stampede

Spider Bao

Deep-fried golden soft-shell crab wrapped in a soft bun paired with house-made slaw and cucumbers then drizzled with house-made mayo and garnished with crispy fried shallots and toasted sesame seeds. Calgary Stampede

Peanut Butter Pickle Dog

The Big Pickle Dog is not new to fairgrounds, but this year they’ve added peanut butter and jam to the equation. Calgary Stampede

Flamin’ Hot Dill Cookie

A sugar cookie loaded with dill pickle, topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos frosting. Calgary Stampede

A little bit out there

Falafel Perogies

Bite-sized perogies are topped with falafel, sautéed onions, lettuce, red cabbage and sliced cucumbers; all drizzled with a garlic sweet sauce and sriracha. Calgary Stampede

Mini Donut Boba Lemonade

“Mini donut milk” shaken with classic lemonade and finished off with popping honey boba. Calgary Stampede

Elkeroni Pizza

Vine-ripened and naturally sweet tomato sauce, mozza, locally prepared elk pepperoni, arugula and mushrooms. Calgary Stampede

Poutine Colossal Onion

A classic Colossal Onion smothered with traditional cheese curds and topped with vegetarian gravy. Calgary Stampede

Dunkaroos Mini Donuts

One dozen vanilla cookie mini donuts served with a dunk-able rainbow chip frosting. Calgary Stampede

Fruit Loop Funnel Cake

Think cereal milk on the midway. Crushed fruit loops, strawberries, condensed cereal milk and whipped cream. Calgary Stampede

Pickleback Dog

A hotdog with an infused smoked whisky sauce, and dill pickles, together with a spicy, cheesy relish. Calgary Stampede

Crispy Pig Ear on a Stick

Perfectly crisped pig ears, drizzled with a hint of spice and a flavourful sauce. Calgary Stampede

Quesabirria Ramen

This Mexican-inspired fair food dish combines gooey melted cheese with savoury beef stew to create hearty noodles. Calgary Stampede

Tiramisu Pineapple

Homemade tiramisu soft serve on top of your favourite pineapple beverage, served in a pineapple, garnished with a ladyfinger, dunked in Espresso and rolled in fresh-ground coffee. Calgary Stampede

Habanero Cherry Ice Cream Taco

Waffle cone taco, filled to the brim with vanilla ice cream, stuffed with a habanero cherry sauce, dipped in chocolate and garnished with sweet pop rock sprinkles. Calgary Stampede

Save us some

Cherry Cheesecake Mini Donuts

Warm mini donuts topped with sweet cherry pie filling. Swirls of decadent cream cheese glaze and topped with rich cheesecake pieces. Calgary Stampede

Extreme Zeus Poutine

Fresh cut fries, cheese curds, rich gravy, topped with grilled lamb, caramelized onions, garnished with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled beets, green onions and a drizzle of tzatziki and donair sauce. Calgary Stampede

Asian Shrimp Chip Nachos

Piles of crunchy shrimp chips layered with Asian-style beef crumbles, carrot and green onions and finished with a drizzle of sweet mayo. Calgary Stampede

Frosty Pink Lemonade Ice Cream

A refreshing, sweet and creamy treat of ice cream and pink strawberry lemonade. Calgary Stampede

La Catira Picosa

Arepa filled with shredded marinated chicken, cheese and avocado, topped with homemade habanero hot sauce. Calgary Stampede

Masala Tater Stick

Spiced potato mixture on a stick, battered and coated with crunchy vermicelli. Served with curry ketchup. Calgary Stampede

Cheesy Korean Corndog

A traditional corndog, rolled in Panko crumbs and topped with Japanese mayo and teriyaki sauce. Calgary Stampede

Vasa Pav

Mumbai’s favourite veggie burger. Comes loaded with potatoes, mustard seeds, curry leaves and fresh flavours of cilantro and green chillies. Calgary Stampede

Golden Dragon Ice Pop

Made with dragon fruit and coconut jellies and covered in edible 24-karat gold. Calgary Stampede

Tatto

A classic sweet treat in the Philippines made with silken tofu, sago, or tapioca pearls, and a simple brown sugar syrup. Calgary Stampede

Holy Bao

Full-sized sampler pack of three baos. Includes one soft-shell crab bao, one pork belly bao and one deep-fried pickle Bao. Calgary Stampede

You can check out the full list of 2023 midway foods here.

The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to July 16.