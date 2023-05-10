Menu

Canada

Health concerns force Waterloo school board trustee Marie Snyder to resign

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 9:59 am
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. View image in full screen
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Former Waterloo Region District School board trustee Marie Snyder resigned from the position on Monday, citing health concerns.

She submitted a letter to the board on Monday requesting to do so and it was approved at Monday night’s meeting, the board says.

“It has been an honour to represent Waterloo/Wilmot,” Snyder said in a release.

“I wish the Trustees and staff the best in their continued work to improve the educational experiences for the next generation.”

She was first elected to the office in October 2022 by Waterloo/Wilmot voters, but said health issues would not allow her to participate fully as the role required.

The board says it will discuss filling the vacancy at future meetings.

It will have to fill two roles as the board announced Wednesday that Woolwich-Wellesley Trustee Fred Meissner had died.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Region District School BoardWRDSBWellesley NewsMarie SnyderMarie Snyder WRDSBMarie Snyder WRDSB resigns
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

