Canada

Big Bay Point development to create hundreds of new jobs in Barrie

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 12:57 pm
Bayview Point Commercial Centre, located at Bayview Drive and Big Bay Point Road, will offer 38 acres of general industrial space and buildings starting at 3,000 sq. feet. View image in full screen
Bayview Point Commercial Centre, located at Bayview Drive and Big Bay Point Road, will offer 38 acres of general industrial space and buildings starting at 3,000 sq. feet. Supplied by City of Barrie
A new development in the south end of Barrie, Ont., is set to bring hundreds of jobs to the city, with a mix of industrial and commercial spaces.

On Tuesday officials broke ground on the Bayview Point Commercial Centre at 80 Big Bay Point Rd.

“This development will not only create hundreds of jobs for Barrie residents, but also limit the number of cars driving up the 400 highway every day,” said Mayor Alex Nuttall.

“We’re excited to be working with Tonlu Properties and look forward to further reducing red tape on employment land projects to fast-track jobs in Barrie.”

The development located at Bayview Drive and Big Bay Point Road will offer 38 acres of general industrial space and buildings starting at 3,000 square feet.

“Our community needs more places for people to live and to work, and today’s announcement means more jobs,” said MPP Andrea Khanjin.

The founder of Tonlu Properties said the new development will be an eco-friendly industrial subdivision.

“Today’s announcement solidifies our commitment to subdivide and bring municipal services to a 38-acre industrial zoned business park, consisting of 25 industrial lots,” said TJ Rinomato, founder of Tonlu Properties.

