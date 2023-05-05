177 years old and thriving, Barrie Farmers’ Market staff talk return to outdoors

A community staple older than Canada itself, the Barrie Farmers’ Market is getting ready to move back outdoors for spring while also celebrating a momentous birthday.

On May 6, the farmers’ market is celebrating 177 years of operation, and market staff say that post-pandemic, it’s doing better than ever.

One of the oldest farmers’ markets in Ontario, the operational and marketing manager said their success is grounded in staying true to its roots.

“It was a county very much based on agriculture, and it still is,” says Jaime Grant. “So all of our farmers still come from Simcoe County. Many of the farms that started back then generationally are still attending today.”

This Saturday, Grant says the market will see a return of its regular vendors outside Barrie City Hall as well as the annual Wellness Fair which will include 48 agencies involved in mental health awareness and support.

Story continues below advertisement

Looking at how the market has fared during the pandemic, Grant said they are thriving, with the pandemic leading to a resurgence in local produce.

“There was sort of this commercial change that happened in the 50s and 60s and forward where we were commercially purchasing our food, and with COVID particularly, there became this awareness of how dependent we are on that commercial landscape for receiving our food products from other countries,” she said.

3:47 Gardening 101: How to grow food at home

“When that happened and that awareness kicked in, we found such a huge difference in the community they all came out to support, and with that awareness and with that education, we’ve seen a rise in farming happening again.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Grant notes the community has always supported the market, she said the pandemic brought increased demand, leading to farms growing more and expanding their offerings.

She said over the last three years, the market has doubled in size with around 86 vendors, the highest number of participants in at least 50 years.

1:36 St. Norbert market thrives despite COVID-19 changes

As for what is available, Grant praised the market for its diverse offerings, showcasing the different cultures within the community.

“We have well over 30 different cultures that are represented. So no matter where you came from, I tell people about all the time, whatever your home was, you can probably find a taste of home here.”

Looking to the market’s future, Grant says she is confident it has a place in the community for the next 177 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The Barrie Farmer’s Market operates from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday, with more details available on its website.