Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Graphic anti-abortion images must be concealed, says Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 6:21 pm
Graphic anti-abortion images must now be concealed in an opaque envelope with a graphic content warning in Calgary. View image in full screen
Graphic anti-abortion images must now be concealed in an opaque envelope with a graphic content warning in Calgary. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Graphic anti-abortion images must now be concealed in an opaque envelope with a graphic content warning in Calgary.

In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, the city said the new amendment to the Calgary Community Standards Bylaw aims to protect people from viewing graphic images of fetuses when delivered to their homes.

The envelope must also have the name and address of the sender.

Flyers containing graphic images can be disturbing and painful for those who have had an abortion or a miscarriage, the city’s release read. The city also said it acknowledges the rights of advocacy groups to express their opinions.

“Images of aborted fetuses can be deeply traumatizing and harmful for some individuals when viewed unexpectedly,” said Coun. Jennifer Wyness in an emailed statement.

Trending Now

“As a society, we accept that not all content is appropriate for everyone, which is why we have R-ratings for disturbing or mature films, for example. These pamphlets fall under that same category and it’s reasonable to ask that they come with a content warning.”

Story continues below advertisement

If violated, the three separate bylaw requirements carry a $1,000 fine each. Calgarians are encouraged to report violations by calling 3-1-1.

More on Canada
city of calgaryCalgaryJennifer WynessCalgary Graphic Imagery Bylawanti-abortion graphic imagery bylawcalgary anti-abortion graphic imagerycalgary graphic imagery bylaw amendment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers