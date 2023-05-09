Graphic anti-abortion images must be concealed, says Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Graphic anti-abortion images must now be concealed in an opaque envelope with a graphic content warning in Calgary.

In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, the city said the new amendment to the Calgary Community Standards Bylaw aims to protect people from viewing graphic images of fetuses when delivered to their homes.

The envelope must also have the name and address of the sender.

Flyers containing graphic images can be disturbing and painful for those who have had an abortion or a miscarriage, the city’s release read. The city also said it acknowledges the rights of advocacy groups to express their opinions.

“Images of aborted fetuses can be deeply traumatizing and harmful for some individuals when viewed unexpectedly,” said Coun. Jennifer Wyness in an emailed statement.

“As a society, we accept that not all content is appropriate for everyone, which is why we have R-ratings for disturbing or mature films, for example. These pamphlets fall under that same category and it’s reasonable to ask that they come with a content warning.”

If violated, the three separate bylaw requirements carry a $1,000 fine each. Calgarians are encouraged to report violations by calling 3-1-1.