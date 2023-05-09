What needs to happen to bring Montreal’s Carifiesta back?

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Montreal’s Caribbean communities are still reeling from news that there might not be Carifiesta this July, and some, like Gemma Raeburn -Baynes, fear for the parade’s future — especially since news Monday that the City of Montreal decided to not support the event.

“It’s disheartening that after all these years it could be cancelled or possibly not funded,” she told Global News.

Raeburn-Baynes co-founded the parade and still remembers the good old days when it attracted hundreds from out of town.

“1970 was the 56th anniversary of Union United Church and that’s how carnival started,” she explained, adding that if Carifiesta is to survive both the organizers and the city need to work better together.

“I think there should be more dialogue between the city and the organizers of the parade,” she pointed out.

Story continues below advertisement

The city told Global News in a statement on Monday that the city “contacted (the promoter) several times to support him in submitting his project. The promoter did not respond to the city’s support offer.”

It continues to say, “the City of Montreal grants funding to organizations likely to be able to deploy an event in a viable manner according to realistic budget projections and a history of good governance. The Carifiesta project, as presented, was not deemed viable in 2023, not to mention that the issues experienced in 2022 were not addressed by the promoter.”

Everiste Blaize, president of the Caribbean Cultural Festivities Association (CCFA) takes issue with the city’s allegations.

“If I missed something, since January to now, where was the reach out, where was the communique?” he asked.

1:57 Montreal’s Caribbean community upset over possible cancellation of Carifiesta parade

Blaize claims he’s the one who tried to reach the city to see if his application was in order but nobody got back to him.

Story continues below advertisement

As for governance of the CCFA he maintains, “There’s no issues with governance. Tell them prove it. There’s no issues with governance.”

This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised about how the organization is run.

The city cancelled the parade in 2010 because of a legal squabble between promoters.

DJ Jason Forbes, who became involved with the parade in 2019 but resigned over differences, is also worried and believes more youth need to get involved.

“As well as re-instate a new structure into this carnival committee,” he added. “I believe we can see great things for Montreal.”

Both he he and Raeburn-Baynes hope something can still be done to save the parade this summer, and for the next 50 years.