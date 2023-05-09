Menu

Comments

Crime

Amber Alert issued in Montreal cancelled after baby found safe

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 5:16 pm
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Montreal police say several search and seizures are underway in connection with a homicide in the city's east end last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Montreal police say several search and seizures are underway in connection with a homicide in the city's east end last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing five-month-old baby in Montreal.

The alert was issued at 5 p.m. for an alleged kidnapping that happened in the Montreal area at 1:35 p.m.

The alert was cancelled at 5:20 p.m. with Montreal police announcing the missing child was found “safe and sound.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

