Amber Alert issued in Montreal cancelled after baby found safe

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing five-month-old baby in Montreal.

The alert was issued at 5 p.m. for an alleged kidnapping that happened in the Montreal area at 1:35 p.m.

The alert was cancelled at 5:20 p.m. with Montreal police announcing the missing child was found “safe and sound.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

[FIN DE L’#ALERTE AMBER]

L’enfant disparu dans la région de Montréal a été retrouvé sain et sauf. Merci à tous pour votre aide. — Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 9, 2023