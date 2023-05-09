Amber Alert issued in Montreal cancelled after baby found safe

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing five-month-old baby in Montreal.
The alert was issued at 5 p.m. for an alleged kidnapping that happened in the Montreal area at 1:35 p.m.
The alert was cancelled at 5:20 p.m. with Montreal police announcing the missing child was found “safe and sound.”
Anyone with information was asked to call 911.
