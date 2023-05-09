Alberta wildfire smoke spreads to Ontario, eastern Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Smoke from wildfires in Alberta has travelled thousands of kilometres, concentrated in a band stretching from the Northwest Territories all the way to the southern tip of Newfoundland.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said in parts of southern Ontario, the smoke is thick enough “to almost completely block out the sun.”

Farnell said in southern Newfoundland, the smoke is wrapping into a large area of low pressure.

“The concentrated smoke particles are in the mid and upper atmosphere, so no effects on health are anticipated, but you may be in for some orange or even red sunsets in some areas,” he said.

View image in full screen A concentrated band of smoke from wildfires in Alberta is seen over part of Ontario, the United States, and stretches all the way to southern Newfoundland. Global News

More than 29,000 people in Alberta have been ordered to leave their homes in recent days due to the fires.

There were 89 active wildfires burning as of Tuesday morning, with 26 listed as out of control.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said military personnel are to be deployed to prevent looting and maintain order in evacuated communities.

Farnell said recent rains have assisted firefighters in Alberta for now, “but smoke-filled skies will only slowly dissipate across the eastern half of Canada and the northeast U.S. in the coming days.”

“Unfortunately, another heat wave is expected across western Canada into this weekend which will once again increase the fire risk,” Farnell warned.

— With files from The Canadian Press