Crime

Waterloo police make arrest after investigation into break-ins at area dealerships

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 3:24 pm
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
A four-month police investigation into break-ins at car dealerships in Waterloo Region has resulted in an arrest.

Waterloo regional police’s break, enter and vehicle theft team were looking into break and enters at three dealerships.

The break-ins occurred between Jan. 30 and April 1.

Investigators say in each of the incidents, vehicles were being driven off the lot and there was significant damage to the exterior of the business.

They say all the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.

Police have charged a 38-year-old man from Kitchener.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

 

