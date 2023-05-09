Woman in life-threatening condition after southeast Calgary collision

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in life-threatening condition after a collision in southeast Calgary.

Police said a three-vehicle collision happened at around 3 p.m. on Macleod Trail S.E. near the Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. interchange on Monday.

Police said a silver 2012 Volkswagen Routan, which was being driven by a 69-year-old man with a 27-year-old passenger, was travelling southbound on Macleod Trail S.E. in the far right lane.

The Volkswagen rear-ended a blue 2022 Hyundai Kona, which was being driven by a 59-year-old woman, which caused the Hyundai to veer to the right onto the embankment and into a street light.

The impact of the collision caused the Hyundai to roll down the embankment where it came to a stop at the far right lane of Macleod Trail S.E., facing east.

The Volkswagen continued down Macleod Trail S.E. and struck a red 2022 Nissan Rogue, which was being driven by a 61-year-old woman. Both vehicles came to a stop.

The 59-year-old woman was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

The drivers and passenger of the Volkswagen and Nissan were treated for minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this collision, police said.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.