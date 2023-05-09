SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Anunoby named to NBA all-defensive second team

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2023 2:50 pm
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has been named to the NBA all-defensive second team.

Anunoby, 25, led the league in steals during the regular season, averaging 1.9 per game and was consistently tasked with guarding opposing teams’ top perimeter players.

Toronto also led the NBA in steals per game with 9.4. The closest teams were New Orleans and Memphis at 8.3.

The six-foot-seven, 232-pound Anunoby received 14 first-team votes and 53 second-team votes.

He is joined by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks of Mississauga, Ont., Boston guard Derrick White, Golden State forward Draymond Green and Miami centre Bam Adebayo.

The first team was made up by Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr., the Defensive Player of the Year winner, Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday, Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.

