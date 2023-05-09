Donald Trump sexually abused, defamed writer E. Jean Carroll, jury rules

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Trump has been found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll and then defaming her when she came forward decades later, a jury decided Tuesday.

The New York jury rejected Carroll’s claim that Trump raped her but agreed with the rest of her civil case against the former U.S. president, dealing him another legal setback as he seeks a political comeback.

The jury awarded Carroll just under US$5 million in total damages.

3:25 Trump legal battles: An update in cases with Pence, Cohen, Carroll

Jurors were required to reach a unanimous verdict after a seven-day civil trial, which Trump did not attend.

Story continues below advertisement

Carroll, 79, told jurors in Manhattan federal court that Trump, 76, raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, and then ruined her reputation by denying it happened.

Her defamation claim concerned an October 2022 post on Truth Social in which he called her allegations a “complete con job” and “a Hoax and a lie.”

View image in full screen Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in New York. AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

When Carroll first came forward in 2019, while Trump was president, he claimed he had no memory of her and went on to say Carroll wasn’t his “type.”

He repeated the latter comment in public several times, and defended it in a taped deposition that was shown to the Manhattan jury.

Jurors were tasked with deciding whether Trump raped, sexually abused or forcibly touched Carroll, any one of which would satisfy her claim of battery. They were separately asked if Trump defamed Carroll.

Story continues below advertisement

Because this was a civil case, Trump faces no criminal consequences. Carroll was seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Trump’s legal team opted not to present a defense, gambling that jurors would find that Carroll had failed to make a persuasive case.

Trump had said Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist and a registered Democrat, made up the allegations to try to increase sales of her 2019 memoir and to hurt him politically.

With files from Reuters