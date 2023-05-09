Woman charged after stabbing in Kitchener

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing in Kitchener.

Officers were initially called to an area along Weber Street East about a disturbance around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find a man with stab wounds that were deemed non-life-threatening.

He was taken by paramedics to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene but was located and arrested on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was held for a bail hearing.