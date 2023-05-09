Woman charged after stabbing in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing in Kitchener.
Officers were initially called to an area along Weber Street East about a disturbance around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
They arrived to find a man with stab wounds that were deemed non-life-threatening.
He was taken by paramedics to hospital for treatment.
Investigators say the suspect left the scene but was located and arrested on Tuesday.
A 31-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
She was held for a bail hearing.
