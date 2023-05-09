Menu

Crime

Woman charged after stabbing in Kitchener

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 2:21 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing in Kitchener.

Officers were initially called to an area along Weber Street East about a disturbance around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find a man with stab wounds that were deemed non-life-threatening.

He was taken by paramedics to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene but was located and arrested on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was held for a bail hearing.

StabbingKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerweaponDisturbanceWeber Street East
