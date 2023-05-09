Queen City Ex will return this summer the first week of August

Send this page to someone via email

From rides, entertainment and food to various exhibitors, this year’s Queen City Ex will be returning with all of it for another year in the first week of August.

The QCX 2023 happens Aug. 2 to 6 at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said the summer event is about bringing the community together.

“QCX is a cherished Regina tradition,” said Mayor Masters. “It’s the sunny days and the warm nights spent out of the lights and exploring the fair, playing games.”

Last year, the QCX had over 278,000 attendees who attended the fair throughout the week — the highest attendance in 138 years, generating an economic impact just shy of $13 million. $63,000 was raised for the food bank.

“We are able to meet that demand and meet that call because of events like this,” said John Bailey, Regina Food Bank CEO. “We always talk about food being such an incredible connector in our community and food being such a valuable tool to connect folks together, to bring culture, to bring togetherness to folks … we’re so fortunate and grateful to be a longstanding partner of the QCX.”

Story continues below advertisement

There will be performances each day on the Original 16 stage from the Regina Symphony Orchestra, Boys II Men and also this year’s headliner Flo Rida who will be performing on Aug. 3.

“He dominated the charts in 2010, hit after hit, and people will always hit the dance floor,” said REAL District CEO Tim Reid. “Fan zone tickets are available. VIP tickets are available, and we cannot wait to see Flo Rida on Thursday night.“

Reid also announced they partnered with the Regina Public School Division, Regina Catholic School Division, Prairie Valley School Division, and Prairie South School Division to ensure that every kid in Regina will have the opportunity to attend the QCX this year — for free.

“(It’s) something that we haven’t done in the past, but something that we want to make sure that every young person has the chance to enjoy the fair,” he said.

The Viterra International Trade Centre building will host all the marketplaces and agricultural programming. Banner Hall at REAL will host the Indigenous village with daily performances and storytelling.

On May 16, advance tickets will go on sale online and Co-op will begin selling gate passes on June 20th.