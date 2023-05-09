Saskatoon students help mobility-limited kids by building electronics

Send this page to someone via email

Students at Montgomery School in Saskatoon are learning about building electronics by helping make electronic adaptive switches for kids with movement-limiting disabilities.

The Hack-a-Toy event is put on in partnership between the school and Neil Squire’s Makers Making Change Program, and gives kids the chance to create these devices with soldering irons and 3D printing.

Over 100 students from Grades 5 to 8 are participating in the Tuesday event.

“There are still barriers to families who have children with disabilities,” said Shannelle Waiting, western regional coordinator for Makers Making Change.

“A common electronic toy that sells for $20 can cost up to 10 times that amount for children who need an adaptive device. By making these devices at low cost, with the help of volunteers, we can help level the playing field.”