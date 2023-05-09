Menu

Headline link
Canada

Saskatoon students help mobility-limited kids by building electronics

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 12:37 pm
Students taking part in the Hack-a-Toy Event at Montgomery School in Saskatoon.
Students taking part in the Hack-a-Toy Event at Montgomery School in Saskatoon. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Students at Montgomery School in Saskatoon are learning about building electronics by helping make electronic adaptive switches for kids with movement-limiting disabilities.

The Hack-a-Toy event is put on in partnership between the school and Neil Squire’s Makers Making Change Program, and gives kids the chance to create these devices with soldering irons and 3D printing.

Over 100 students from Grades 5 to 8 are participating in the Tuesday event.

“There are still barriers to families who have children with disabilities,” said Shannelle Waiting, western regional coordinator for Makers Making Change.

Trending Now

“A common electronic toy that sells for $20 can cost up to 10 times that amount for children who need an adaptive device. By making these devices at low cost, with the help of volunteers, we can help level the playing field.”

