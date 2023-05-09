Menu

Crime

Police investigating after man shows up to Oshawa police station with stab wound

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 12:02 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Police are investigating after a man walked into a police station in Oshawa with a stab wound.

Durham Regional Police said on Sunday at around 9 a.m., officers were approached by a man who said he was stabbed in the Lisbon Court and Hillside Avenue area.

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for a stab wound and was released.

“Investigators are working to determine what occurred and are appealing to the public for assistance,” police said in a news release.

Police said four people are believed to have fled from the area in a new Kia crossover or SUV at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash cam or other surveillance footage to contact police.

Officers said one suspect is a female, standing five-feet-eight-inches tall, with brown, shoulder length hair, face piercings and tattoos, including one on her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

