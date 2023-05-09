Police investigating after man shows up to Oshawa police station with stab wound

Police are investigating after a man walked into a police station in Oshawa with a stab wound.
Durham Regional Police said on Sunday at around 9 a.m., officers were approached by a man who said he was stabbed in the Lisbon Court and Hillside Avenue area.
Officers said the victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for a stab wound and was released.
“Investigators are working to determine what occurred and are appealing to the public for assistance,” police said in a news release.
Police said four people are believed to have fled from the area in a new Kia crossover or SUV at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash cam or other surveillance footage to contact police.
Officers said one suspect is a female, standing five-feet-eight-inches tall, with brown, shoulder length hair, face piercings and tattoos, including one on her neck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
