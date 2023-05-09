Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Alberta wildfires prompt air quality advisories in northeastern B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2023 1:28 pm
s the Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns on a mountain in Hope, B.C., Mon. Sept. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says wildfire smoke from northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in parts of the northeastern region of British Columbia. Geese fly overhead as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns on a mountain in Hope, B.C., Mon. Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke from northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in parts of northeastern British Columbia.

Special air quality advisories are in place for the North Peace region and Fort Nelson, B.C.

The weather service says wildfire smoke can be harmful and everyone should try and find a place where they can get clean, cool air.

Click to play video: 'Weather helps B.C. flooding, hampers firefighting efforts'
Weather helps B.C. flooding, hampers firefighting efforts

More than 29,000 Albertans have been ordered to leave their homes in recent days due to dozens of wildfires.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Two out-of-control fires are also burning in northeastern British Columbia.

Evacuation orders or alerts remain in place for much of the areas surrounding the Red Creek and Boundary Lake fires, about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

More on BC
More on Canada
Environment CanadaBC WildfireAlberta WildfiresAir Quality AdvisoryPeace RegionBC air qualityAlberta wildfire smokenortheastern bcBC air pollutionBC air quality advisory
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers