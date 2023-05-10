Menu

Canada

Test of emergency alert system set to take place. What to know

By Staff Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 6:00 am
Evacuation orders and local state of emergency issued for part of Grand Forks
Most Canadians will receive an alert on their cellphones Wednesday due to a test of the country’s national public alerting system.

The test of Alert Ready will take place in every province except for Alberta and Quebec.

The test message will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone. The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

Emergency alert for Parkland County wildfire

Canadians in the following provinces will receive alerts at the following times:

  • British Columbia: 1:55 PM PDT
  • Manitoba: 1:55 PM CDT
  • New Brunswick: 10:55 AM ADT
  • Northwest Territories: 9:55 AM MDT
  • Nova Scotia: 1:55 PM ADT
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: 10:55 AM NDT
  • Nunavut: 2:00 PM EDT
  • Ontario: 12:55 PM EDT
  • Prince Edward Island: 12:55 PM ADT
  • Saskatchewan: 1:55 PM CST
  • Yukon: 1:55 PM MST

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission requires wireless service providers and broadcasters to send at least one test alert per year, either in May during Emergency Preparedness Week (May 8-12) and/or in November.

