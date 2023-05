Send this page to someone via email

A Peguis First Nation woman had to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by dogs early Sunday morning, RCMP say.

Police said the woman, 52, was walking in the community around 12:25 a.m. when several dogs attacked her. She was able to get to a nearby home for help, and emergency responders were called.

RCMP continue to investigate, and said the dogs believed to be responsible have been destroyed.