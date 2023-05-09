Guelph martial artist breaks tournament record with 10th straight victory

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph martial artist Nathan Skoufis is a national champion again.

Skoufis competed at the Canadian Open Martial Arts Championships in Kitchener over the weekend. He broke a martial arts record with the victory, winning gold for the tenth straight time.

Skoufis previously held the tournament record with nine wins at last year’s competition.

He told CJOY News it’s a special feeling.

“It’s obviously an accomplishment for me, and all the people who’ve helped me get to this point,” Skoufis said.

“All of the great martial artists who have attended this tournament, and other tournaments around the area — I think to reach that accomplishment is something really special for me and the community as well.”

The tournament featured competitors across North America in several disciplines, including karate, boxing, kickboxing and taekwondo. After finishing first in his weight class, Skoufis fought the winners from the senior and heavyweight divisions before winning the Overall Grand Champion title.

Having been a participant in this tournament for a decade, the 29-year-old explains where he finds the motivation to keep competing.

“Through martial arts and these tournaments, and all of the ones I’ve been able to compete in, I think the life skills that it’s been able to instill in me of perseverance, dedication and discipline it really shows out of all facets in your life those are really transferrable skills,” he said.

Skoufis is also an owner and instructor at Guelph Family Martial Arts on Woodlawn Road.

Next up, he’ll compete at the Team Canada qualifiers at the end of May.