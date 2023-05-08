Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in B.C. teen Carson Crimeni’s overdose death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 9:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Youth pleads guilty in death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni'
Youth pleads guilty in death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni
A young person pleaded guilty to the death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni back in August 2019. Crimeni was at Langley’s Walnut Grove skate park with a group of older teens when he went into medical distress - appearing to be suffering a drug overdose.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the death of Langley 14-year-old Carson Crimeni four years ago.

Crimeni died on Aug. 7, 2019, near a Langley skate park after being given drugs and overdosing as other youth watched, filmed and laughed as his condition worsened.

The man, who cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the offence, turned himself in to police in 2021 and entered his guilty plea at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Monday.

“I still miss my son every day, so that will never go away. At this point, we are relieved a guilty plea has been confirmed, but I personally believe that was inevitable,” Crimeni’s father Aaron Crimeni told Global News.

“There’s not really any relief of closure, but it is comforting to know he’s guilty of the crime.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Carson Crimeni’s dad attends court for 1st appearance of man charged in son’s overdose death'
Carson Crimeni’s dad attends court for 1st appearance of man charged in son’s overdose death

The case had been slated to go to trial in June.

Crimeni’s father said the matter is due back in court to set a sentencing date, but that he has been told it will likely be in September.

He added that he’s been told that because the suspect pleaded guilty, he will be sentenced as a youth.

Trending Now

“We definitely want to see him spend some time in jail and let it be known it wasn’t Carson’s fault. I think that’s a big part of it,” he said, adding that he hopes the case sets a precedent for future bullying scenarios that involve drugs.

Crimeni’s death, and the video of his final hours, shocked the community.

In the video, he can be seen sweating and becoming increasingly agitated in the Walnut Grove skate park as a group of older youth make fun of him.

Story continues below advertisement

Crimeni was later found alone, barely breathing, in a ditch by a nearby baseball field and died in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Father of Carson Crimeni says others need to be held responsible for teen’s death'
Father of Carson Crimeni says others need to be held responsible for teen’s death
ManslaughterGuiltycarson crimeniteen deathCarson Crimeni deathcarson crimeni overdoseteen overdose deathcrimeni deathGulity Pleacrimeni overdosemanslaughter plea
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers