Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in B.C. teen Carson Crimeni’s overdose death

A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the death of Langley 14-year-old Carson Crimeni four years ago.

Crimeni died on Aug. 7, 2019, near a Langley skate park after being given drugs and overdosing as other youth watched, filmed and laughed as his condition worsened.

The man, who cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the offence, turned himself in to police in 2021 and entered his guilty plea at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Monday.

“I still miss my son every day, so that will never go away. At this point, we are relieved a guilty plea has been confirmed, but I personally believe that was inevitable,” Crimeni’s father Aaron Crimeni told Global News.

“There’s not really any relief of closure, but it is comforting to know he’s guilty of the crime.”

The case had been slated to go to trial in June.

Crimeni’s father said the matter is due back in court to set a sentencing date, but that he has been told it will likely be in September.

He added that he’s been told that because the suspect pleaded guilty, he will be sentenced as a youth.

“We definitely want to see him spend some time in jail and let it be known it wasn’t Carson’s fault. I think that’s a big part of it,” he said, adding that he hopes the case sets a precedent for future bullying scenarios that involve drugs.

Crimeni’s death, and the video of his final hours, shocked the community.

In the video, he can be seen sweating and becoming increasingly agitated in the Walnut Grove skate park as a group of older youth make fun of him.

Crimeni was later found alone, barely breathing, in a ditch by a nearby baseball field and died in hospital.