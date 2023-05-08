Okanagan residents urged to be prepared for emergencies, prepare a grab-and-go kit

Send this page to someone via email

May 7 marks the start of Emergency Preparedness Week in Canada and that has officials urging the public to always be ready in the event of disaster.

“Whether it’s wildfire or flooding or earthquake or tsunami, being prepared is a must for any person, any household in British Columbia and that means having a household plan and emergency plan,” said Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Management.

Ma made the comments on Monday as she briefed the public on the current flood and wildfire situation in B.C.

She urged British Columbians to ensure they have a grab and go bag ready in the event they have to flee their homes.

“(A) grab-and-go bag is a bag that you’re able to grab on short notice as you’re heading out the door during an evacuation order when the evacuation order comes in,” Ma said.

Here in the Okanagan, emergency preparedness officials echoed the sentiment, saying the the time to plan is now and not when an emergency is unfolding.

“We can have an emergency at any time,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan’s emergency preparedness coordinator. “We do have freshet right now, so we are concerned about flooding. However, an emergency can occur when you least expect it.”

Follack said her grab-and-go kit is always in the trunk of her vehicle.

She added it’s a good idea to have more than just one.

“You should always have at least one in your car, one in the house and even possibly one at work because you never know when the emergency strikes and where you’re going to be.” she said.

For residents who already have a grab-and-go kit, Follack advised to ensure it is refreshed and replenished and that it’s stocked for at least three days.

“A 72-hour kit is advisable,” Follack said. “You need to be able to take care of yourself and your family for at least 72 hours.”

The grab-and-go kit should contains items such as water, food, medication, glasses, batteries, phone chargers, a first aid kit, clothing, blankets, and a flashlight.

More information about emergency preparedness can be accessed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Program website.

As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, Alert Ready, Canada’s emergency alert system, will conduct an emergency notification test on Wednesday May 10.

During the test, people will hear or see the message on radio, TV and compatible wireless devices.

You can go to the Alert Ready website to learn more.