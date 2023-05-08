Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Human remains found on Big Island Lake Cree Nation in northern Saskatchewan

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 6:56 pm
There's an increased police presence on the Big Island Lake Cree Nation as the Sask. RCMP Major Crimes investigate following the discovery of human remains. View image in full screen
There's an increased police presence on the Big Island Lake Cree Nation as the Sask. RCMP Major Crimes investigate following the discovery of human remains. Global News/File photo
An investigation is being launched after human remains were discovered near a residence on the Big Island Lake Cree Nation in northern Saskatchewan.

According to a release, the Pierceland RCMP received and responded to the report immediately on May 3, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., and had requested assistance from the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit, which has assumed control of the investigation.

“With assistance from the North Battleford RCMP Forensic Identification Services, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, local Search and Rescue Teams, and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the human remains were recovered for further investigation,” stated RCMP.

“An RCMP Forensic Anthropologist has been engaged to assist with identifying the remains. A forensic autopsy has been scheduled to take place at a later date.”

Police confirmed that there were no additional remains that were found following an initial ground search. Due to the ongoing investigation, RCMP stated there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes have notified families of missing persons in the area of the discovery. Police stated as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, there is no further information they can provide at this time.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police locate human remains at Megan Gallagher search site'
Saskatoon police locate human remains at Megan Gallagher search site
Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationSaskatchewan RCMPHuman RemainsPierceland RCMPBig Island Lake Cree NationIncreased police presence
