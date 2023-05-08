Crosswalk collisions on the rise in Halifax, advocate voices concern

Send this page to someone via email

An increase in pedestrian collisions in Halifax is proving worrisome for pedestrian safety advocates like Norm Collins.

“At the end of the day, somebody is struck, somebody is hit, somebody is injured,” Collins said. “This is an issue that people need to pay attention to.”

President of the Crosswalk Safety Society of Nova Scotia, Collins was part of the team that helped create a strategic road safety framework in 2018 for HRM.

The goal is to reduce injuries by 20 per cent over the period of the plan. Pedestrian collision injuries are currently up 17 per cent.

“Not only are we not headed down 20 per cent, we are up on pretty much 20 per cent in the other direction, which is not good news,” said Collins.

The municipality tells Global News that it has put in work to improve pedestrian safety in 2022, including installing raised crosswalks, initiating a zebra markings pilot program and implementing turn restrictions across HRM.

But while efforts by the municipality are one thing, results are another.

“Sometimes the pedestrian will run out, sometimes the driver is just not paying attention, sometimes it’s just some scooter kid zooming around,” HRM resident Chris Arsenault recounts.

Another pedestrian tells Global News that he’s experienced many close calls as a driver, often when people wear dark clothing or are not being as present as they should.

Halifax Police are encouraging everyone to do their part to safely share roadways.

For motorists, police issue a reminder to avoid distractions and focus on driving.

For pedestrians, stay alert — particularly when no sidewalk is available.

Beyond municipal changes and safety measures, Collins says that educating the general public is also important to ensure rules and laws are known and obeyed.