Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Patience wearing thin in Île Mercier as bridge remains closed due to flooding

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 4:23 pm
The Île Mercier bridge on May 8, 2023. View image in full screen
The Île Mercier bridge on May 8, 2023. Felicia Parrillo/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Eric Carle is on his way to get some food at a local grocery store and for the sixth day in a row, a boat is the only way he’s able to get off the island of Île Mercier, where he lives.

“We’re helping each other out because not all of the people have boats or whatever to get across,” said Carle. “The water is starting to go down so it’s all good news.”

Last week, the island’s only bridge was closed to vehicle and foot traffic, after water levels on the Rivière-des-Prairies began to rise.

Since then, two homes have been evacuated due to flooding and others who have decided to stay have been using boats to commute on and off the island.

But residents say the situation isn’t even close to what they’ve experienced in 2017 or 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

“We wouldn’t be standing here (at the start of the bridge) in 2017 — we would have to be at the top of the street,” said Île Mercier resident Pier-Luc Cauchon. “There would be two feet of water here, so it’s not comparable.”

Cauchon says water levels have receded over the last few days and so patience among residents is wearing thin.

He’s wondering who is making the decision to reopen the bridge and when.

“The decision is taken in an office downtown, you know by these people — we haven’t seen them on the ground to come and see what the water is actually on the ground,” said Cauchon.

Trending Now

Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve’s borough mayor, Stéphane Côté, says he also wants to see the bridge reopen, but says it needs to be safe.

“There’s two things — I would like the people of Île Mercier to be able to cross easily, but I don’t want to have any incidents, too, so it goes both sides,” he said.

Global News reached out to the City of Montreal for comment on when officials expect to reopen the bridge, but has yet to hear back.

Click to play video: 'Quebec floods: Police believe recovered bodies are of missing volunteer firefighters'
Quebec floods: Police believe recovered bodies are of missing volunteer firefighters
Ile-BizardRivière-des-PrairiesSpring FloodingQuebec floodIle-MercierÎle Mercier FloodQuebec water levels
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers