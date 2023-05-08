Menu

National

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek suspects after car set alight while St. Andrews family slept

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:25 pm
Firefighters work on extinguishing a vehicle fire in the RM of St. Andrews. View image in full screen
Firefighters work on extinguishing a vehicle fire in the RM of St. Andrews. Manitoba RCMP
An early-morning vehicle fire set by a pair of unknown suspects at a home on Liss Road in the RM of St. Andrews, Man., could have been much worse, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Selkirk detachment and local firefighters were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. Monday, where they found a vehicle completely engulfed in flames in the driveway of the house.

Police said video surveillance of the incident shows two people getting out of a truck, pouring what is believed to be a liquid accelerant on two vehicles, starting a fire, then fleeing the scene.

Thanks to some sharp-eyed people nearby, the homeowners — two adults and three kids — were alerted to the blaze and escaped before it spread any further.

The homeowner and a neighbour were able to drag the flaming vehicle away from the house to keep it from catching fire as well, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
A still from surveillance footage of the vehicle fire. View image in full screen
A still from surveillance footage of the vehicle fire. Manitoba RCMP

“This arson is very concerning, as there was a family, including young children, asleep in the home when the fire was started,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.

“It could have easily spread to the residence.”

In a social media post Monday, the homeowner said the family was still in shock, but grateful to the good Samaritans who knocked on their windows to alert them to the fire, and to emergency crews for their speedy help.

RCMP are reaching out to the public to contact police at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com if anyone has information.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested in Manitoba vandalism, arson incidents, RCMP say'
Man arrested in Manitoba vandalism, arson incidents, RCMP say
RCMPFireManitoba RCMPArsoncrime in ManitobaVehicle FireSelkirk RCMP
