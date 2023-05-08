10 arrested after Winnipeg cops discover cocaine, crack at downtown apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people were arrested after a routine call to break up a fight led to Winnipeg police saying they discovered almost $15,000 in cocaine and crack.

Police said they were called to a Hargrave Street apartment around 5 a.m. Sunday, where they say they saw drugs in plain view. During a search, police say they seized 93 grams of powdered cocaine, with an estimated street value of $9,300, and 30.5 grams of crack, worth around $5,000.

Trafficking paraphernalia, five cell phones, and around $10,000 in cash were also seized, police said.

Four men in their 20s, three women between the ages of 19 and 20, and three teenage boys (a 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds) were each charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

1:05 9 kilos of cocaine seized in Brandon’s largest-ever bust, along with $450K and more