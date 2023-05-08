Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

10 arrested after Winnipeg cops discover cocaine, crack at downtown apartment

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 2:39 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ten people were arrested after a routine call to break up a fight led to Winnipeg police saying they discovered almost $15,000 in cocaine and crack.

Police said they were called to a Hargrave Street apartment around 5 a.m. Sunday, where they say they saw drugs in plain view. During a search, police say they seized 93 grams of powdered cocaine, with an estimated street value of $9,300, and 30.5 grams of crack, worth around $5,000.

Trafficking paraphernalia, five cell phones, and around $10,000 in cash were also seized, police said.

Four men in their 20s, three women between the ages of 19 and 20, and three teenage boys (a 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds) were each charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Click to play video: '9 kilos of cocaine seized in Brandon’s largest-ever bust, along with $450K and more'
9 kilos of cocaine seized in Brandon’s largest-ever bust, along with $450K and more

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
Winnipeg policeCocaineWinnipeg Police ServiceDrug Traffickingcrime in winnipegCrackWinnipeg drug arrests
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers