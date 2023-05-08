3rd suspect sought in London shooting that sent 2 people to hospital turns himself in

Send this page to someone via email

The third and final suspect wanted in a shooting that sent two people to hospital last month has turned himself in, according to police.

London police say 21-year-old Shyheim Clerzius turned himself in to city police and remains in custody after a court appearance on Monday.

The suspect had been identified and wanted since last week after police arrested two other suspects in the April 23 shooting.

The early morning shooting sent two men to hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. In addition to the two men, police say three businesses and six vehicles in and around the area of several parking lots east of Richmond Street and south of Oxford Street were struck with gunfire.

Police confirmed none of the three men facing charges are the same men sent to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Clerzius is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a prohibited firearm with no licence, and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

The other two suspects, who had court appearances last week, face additional charges of attempted murder.