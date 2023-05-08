Suspects sought after robbery reported in Vaughan money exchange store

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking suspects after a robbery was reported in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said on May 5 at around 12:10 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Keele Street and Snidercroft Road area.

Officers said the victim cashed a cheque at a money exchange store.

When they exited the store, police said a male suspect approached the victim and allegedly sprayed an “unknown substance” in his face.

“The victim dropped the money and the suspect grabbed it before fleeing into a grey van, where a second suspect was waiting in the driver’s seat,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers are now appeaking for witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage in the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.