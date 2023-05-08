Menu

Crime

Suspects sought after robbery reported in Vaughan money exchange store

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 1:53 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Police are seeking suspects after a robbery was reported in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said on May 5 at around 12:10 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Keele Street and Snidercroft Road area.

Officers said the victim cashed a cheque at a money exchange store.

When they exited the store, police said a male suspect approached the victim and allegedly sprayed an “unknown substance” in his face.

“The victim dropped the money and the suspect grabbed it before fleeing into a grey van, where a second suspect was waiting in the driver’s seat,” police alleged in a news release.

Trending Now

Officers are now appeaking for witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage in the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceYRPvaughan crimeCrime VaughanVaughan Robberyrobbery vaughan
