Monday’s NHL draft lottery set to predict the fate of Connor Bedard

Saskatchewan hockey fans might be able to guess Connor Bedard’s National Hockey League (NHL) fate after Monday’s lottery.

The NHL lottery Monday night will determine the selection order for the first 16 picks of the 2023 draft.

According to a release from the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks have the best odds, 18.5 per cent, to take the first pick, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Regina Pats star Bedard is projected by most to go number one in the draft to continue his career in the big leagues.

Bedard played 141 games during his WHL career and scored 144 goals and a total of 291 points.

In 2022-23, Bedard had a season for the record books.

He led the WHL in multiple categories, including goals with 71, points with 142 and assists with 72. He also led the way in shots on goal with 360, points per game at 2.51 and goals per game at 1.24, and finished tied for first in game-winning goals with 11 — all while only playing 57 games.

The first round of the draft will happen June 28 in Nashville.

— with files from Global News ‘Andrew Benson