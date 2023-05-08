2 men charged after altercation over noise at Guelph apartment building

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An argument over noise resulted in one man sustaining injuries.

The Guelph Police Service was called to an apartment complex near the intersection of Willow Road and Dawson Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a man entered the building carrying a baseball bat with him.

They say he confronted another male and that was when an argument ensued.

Investigators say the argument escalated to a point where the man with the bat held it in a threatening manner.

They say the other man landed a punch to the face of the man with the bat, resulting in a broken jaw.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 39-year-old from Guelph and a 36-year-old from Bowmanville were arrested and charged.

Story continues below advertisement

The two men will be making court appearances next month.