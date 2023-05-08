Menu

Crime

2 men charged after altercation over noise at Guelph apartment building

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 8, 2023 1:50 pm
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
An argument over noise resulted in one man sustaining injuries.

The Guelph Police Service was called to an apartment complex near the intersection of Willow Road and Dawson Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a man entered the building carrying a baseball bat with him.

They say he confronted another male and that was when an argument ensued.

Investigators say the argument escalated to a point where the man with the bat held it in a threatening manner.

They say the other man landed a punch to the face of the man with the bat, resulting in a broken jaw.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 39-year-old from Guelph and a 36-year-old from Bowmanville were arrested and charged.

Story continues below advertisement

The two men will be making court appearances next month.

 

