Canada

16-year-old girl dead, 2 others injured after head-on crash in New Tecumseth, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 1:18 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
A 16-year-old girl is dead after a head-on crash in New Tecumseth Sunday evening that also injured two others, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the scene on Tottenham Road between 5th and 6th lines.

Police said there was a head-on crash involving two passenger vehicles. A 16-year-old girl from Innisfil died at the scene.

A second victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries, while a third person was taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

The road was closed for several hours for an investigation, but it has since reopened.

