RCMP make arrest in connection with ‘shelter in place’ in Ponoka County Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a shelter in place order announced for Ponoka County and Maskwacis on Sunday.

In an update given by police at around 10:20 a.m. Monday, RCMP said the suspect has been arrested and there is no longer a risk to the community.

A tip from the public on a suspicious person is what led to the arrest.

“We appreciate everyone’s co-operation and patience during this incident” said police.

Sunday evening, Ponoka RCMP put a critical alert out for the county of Ponoka and Maskwacis after an “armed and dangerous” suspect was said to be in the area.

The suspect was described a 30-year-old man.

Police encouraged people to close and lock their doors and windows and to not to pick up anyone on the road.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said more information is to come when charges are laid. Police have yet to say what led to the shelter-in-place advisory and arrest.