Crime

Aggressive driving ends in possible shots fired, London police seek suspects

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 1:06 pm
A close-up of the front of London police headquarters on a sunny day. View image in full screen
The front of London police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
Officers are canvassing an east-end neighbourhood on Monday as London police investigate a possible shooting Sunday night.

Two men in separate vehicles were involved in “an aggressive driving incident in the area of Thompson Road and Adelaide Street” at roughly 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police said, culminating in a possible shooting at Egerton and Terrance streets.

According to police, the suspect vehicle pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and the victim reportedly saw someone fire what looked like a handgun toward his vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then took off north toward Egerton Street and Hamilton Road, police added.

Trending Now

No injuries nor damage were reported but police are looking for a “black 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows, similar to an Acura TLX.”

Police are also asking anyone in the area with cameras to check for footage that could help police in the investigation.

Road RageDrive-by Shootingeast londonAggressive Drivingguns and drugs Londonadelaide at thompsonlondon police suspect vehiclepossible shooting london
