Fire

No injuries in Cliffwood Drive fire Monday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews respond to morning blaze at Cliffwood Drive home'
Winnipeg fire crews respond to morning blaze at Cliffwood Drive home
Firefighters responded to a Monday morning fire at a one-storey home on Cliffwood Drive.
A house in Winnipeg’s Southdale neighbourhood caught fire Monday morning, but firefighters say no one was hurt.

Fire crews were called to the one-storey house on Cliffwood Drive just after 6:30 a.m., and were able to get the fire extinguished from the inside of the building within about 45 minutes.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire and no damage estimates. Investigators continue to look into the incident.

Fire Winnipeg fire Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service WFPS fire crews Southdale fire
