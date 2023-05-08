No injuries in Cliffwood Drive fire Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A house in Winnipeg’s Southdale neighbourhood caught fire Monday morning, but firefighters say no one was hurt.

Fire crews were called to the one-storey house on Cliffwood Drive just after 6:30 a.m., and were able to get the fire extinguished from the inside of the building within about 45 minutes.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire and no damage estimates. Investigators continue to look into the incident.

