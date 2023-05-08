Peterborough police seek 2 suspects after vehicle windows damaged

Police are looking for two suspects after a vehicle was damaged in the north end of Peterborough early Sunday.
Around 1:10 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of two males smashing a vehicle in the area of Towerhill Road and Neptune Street.
Officers located a vehicle with the windows smashed. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $2,000, police said.
Police search the area but were unable to locate the suspects, who were both described as being in their late teens or early 20s and each carrying a large unknown object.
One of the suspects has a slim build and was wearing black pants, a black shirt and a black toque and was carrying a black backpack and a large unknown object.
The other suspect was wearing a camouflage print jacket with a hood, dark pants and a baseball cap with a red peak.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.
