Peterborough police seek 2 suspects after vehicle windows damaged

Police are looking for two suspects after a vehicle was damaged in the north end of Peterborough early Sunday.

Around 1:10 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of two males smashing a vehicle in the area of Towerhill Road and Neptune Street.

Officers located a vehicle with the windows smashed. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $2,000, police said.

Police search the area but were unable to locate the suspects, who were both described as being in their late teens or early 20s and each carrying a large unknown object.

One of the suspects has a slim build and was wearing black pants, a black shirt and a black toque and was carrying a black backpack and a large unknown object.

The other suspect was wearing a camouflage print jacket with a hood, dark pants and a baseball cap with a red peak.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.