Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, May 8

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Pothole patching in Saskatoon, Wanuskewin’s UNESCO campaign and pampering mom on Mother’s Day.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, May 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Pothole patching in full swing in Saskatoon

City of Saskatoon crews are out patching potholes around the city.

Roadways manager Tracy Danielson says pothole repairs are prioritized based on location and the impact on driving lanes and crosswalks.

Danielson explains the process the city uses to fill potholes in this interview with Chris Carr.

3:30 Pothole patching in full swing in Saskatoon

Wanuskewin takes another step toward UNESCO designation

Wanuskewin Heritage Park has taken another step toward its goal of being designated a world UNESCO heritage site.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mosaic Company announced $500,000 in funding to support the park’s UNESCO ready campaign.

Wanuskewin CEO Darlene Brander explains what the donation means to the campaign and the next steps they are taking.

4:09 Wanuskewin takes another step toward UNESCO designation

Ways to pamper mom on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is coming up and there are many ways to help her celebrate.

Chantal Wagner is joined by Maygen Kardash at Muse Salon as they look at ways to pamper mom on her special day.

4:04 Ways to pamper mom on Mother’s Day

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, May 8

WATCH: Seasonable under cloudy skies — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, May 8, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement