Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, May 8

Pothole patching in Saskatoon, Wanuskewin’s UNESCO campaign and pampering mom on Mother’s Day.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, May 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Pothole patching in full swing in Saskatoon
City of Saskatoon crews are out patching potholes around the city.
Roadways manager Tracy Danielson says pothole repairs are prioritized based on location and the impact on driving lanes and crosswalks.
Danielson explains the process the city uses to fill potholes in this interview with Chris Carr.
Wanuskewin takes another step toward UNESCO designation
Wanuskewin Heritage Park has taken another step toward its goal of being designated a world UNESCO heritage site.
The Mosaic Company announced $500,000 in funding to support the park’s UNESCO ready campaign.
Wanuskewin CEO Darlene Brander explains what the donation means to the campaign and the next steps they are taking.
Ways to pamper mom on Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is coming up and there are many ways to help her celebrate.
Chantal Wagner is joined by Maygen Kardash at Muse Salon as they look at ways to pamper mom on her special day.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, May 8
WATCH: Seasonable under cloudy skies — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, May 8, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
